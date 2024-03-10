Benjamin Netanyahu is making a “big mistake” by not doing enough to protect civilians. And so it “harms Israel more than helps it.” AND' the criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister arrived in the last few hours by American President Joe Biden for the military offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched after the Hamas attack in Israel on 7 October. “He has the right to defend Israel, to continue to prosecute Hamas – Biden said in an interview with MSNBC -. But he must, he must pay more attention to the lives of innocents who are lost due to the actions taken. From my point of view It's hurting Israel more than helping it.” “It's contrary to what Israel stands for,” she insisted. “And I think it's a big mistake.”

“We cannot have another 30,000 dead Palestinians,” said the American president, effectively citing the Ministry of Health's death toll in the Gaza Strip, which came under the control of Hamas in 2007. And for Biden, who nevertheless considers the defense of Israel “fundamental”, the invasion of Rafah, in the south of the Strip, is a “red line”. Israel, he said, “must allow more aid to enter Gaza and that humanitarian workers do not get caught in the crossfire.” “Protecting and saving innocent lives must be a priority,” she remarked. The American president also said on Saturday that he “wants to see a ceasefire, starting with a major prisoner exchange, for a period of six weeks.” “Ramadan begins,” he said, “and we should start from this ceasefire.”