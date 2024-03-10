Increasingly frustrated with the way Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is handling the war in Gaza, US President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly exploring ways to bring down the far-right government of the Israeli prime minister. This is what New York Magazine reveals in an article in which, among others, an Israeli expert is quoted, regularly consulted by the Americans to evaluate the situation: “I was asked by a serious person in the administration what could force the coalition to collapse of Netanyahu – he stated -: they were interested in the mechanism, what can you ask for that would cause the coalition to collapse”.

In the article, relaunched by the Times of Israel, a US expert is quoted as explaining that the White House understands that “Netanyahu has backed himself into a corner: he has no room to maneuver, he is ruining us. Politics must change completely and I think we're running out of time.”

Biden's criticism of Netanyahu

Biden, on the other hand, has openly criticized Netanyahu's conduct in the last few hours. The prime minister is making a “big mistake” by not doing enough to protect civilians. And so it “hurts Israel more than helps it,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC. “He has the right to defend Israel, to continue to prosecute Hamas – said Biden – But he must, he must pay more attention to the lives of innocents who are lost due to the actions taken. From my point of view he is harming Israel more than helping him” .

“It's contrary to what Israel represents – he insisted – And I think it's a big mistake.” “We cannot have another 30,000 dead Palestinians,” said the American president, effectively citing the Ministry of Health's death toll in the Gaza Strip, which came under the control of Hamas in 2007. And for Biden, who nevertheless considers the defense of Israel “fundamental”, the invasion of Rafah, in the south of the Strip, is a “red line”.

The goal of reaching a ceasefire agreement before the start of Ramadan was not achieved. The positions of Israel and Hamas are still distant. There are “no dates yet” for the return of Hamas negotiators to Cairo to resume talks towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners, Hossam Badran of the Hamas Political Bureau told CNN.

“There is nothing new,” he said, accusing Netanyahu of refusing to respond to Palestinian demands. Badran thus returned to insist on “an end to the killings, the withdrawal, the provision of aid and the return of displaced people without conditions”. The Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 after days of talks without any concrete breakthroughs in the negotiations.