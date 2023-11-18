Biden now takes it out on the settlers: “No visas for those who attack the Palestinians”

US President Joe Biden has threatened to ban entry visas to those who attack the Palestinians in the Territories, in the West Bank, and relaunched the “two peoples, two states” solution. “This – he wrote in an article in the Washington Post – is the only solution to guarantee long-term security for both peoples”. However, Biden warned that he will not condone “extremist attacks” against Palestinians living in the territories. “The United States,” she added, “is ready to take its own steps, including banning entry visas for those who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank.”

Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The Washington Post reports it. The release could begin in the next few days.

“Hamas is willing to free Israeli hostages.” The revelation comes directly from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who confirmed that the families of the Israeli hostages have sent a letter asking the Turkish government to mediate.

“At this moment we have news of the hostages – said Erdogan – and we know that Hamas is willing to free them. We received a letter from the Israeli families, we were asked to intercede for liberation. We don’t want there to be hostages, but once again we have to look from both sides and Israel has a lot of Palestinians in prison, including five-year-olds.”

“The Israeli hostages would have already been freed if their army had not bombed indiscriminately, hitting Palestinian civilians but also their own prisoners – added the Turkish president returning from an important visit to Germany -. The bombings on Gaza have also affected prisoners and our secret services are working to clarify the dynamics of what happened.”

Erdogan also reiterated his country’s intention to denounce the war crimes committed by the Israeli government during military operations in the Gaza Strip. “We will not leave Israel’s crimes unpunished – he said -. We will act in all appropriate forums”.

Meanwhiledozens of people, at least 50 according to the Hamas Ministry of Healthwere reportedly killed in an Israeli attack on a school housing displaced people in a UN-run refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The attack took place “at dawn, in al-Fakhura school”, a ministry official told AFP. Images published on social networks show bodies, some covered in blood, others covered in dust, on the floors of the building, where mattresses had been placed under the desks.

For the Islamist movement the death toll from these 43 days of war needs to be updated: more than 16,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s attacks, also taking into account the 3,750 people who are missing and who are believed to have remained buried under the rubble.

