Israeli bombing and fighting continue this Saturday in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian population awaits the arrival of more humanitarian aid, following the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution.

After five days of arduous negotiations to avoid the US veto, the Security Council adopted on Friday a text that demands the “immediate” and “large-scale” sending of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

The document avoids calling for a “ceasefire”, an unacceptable condition for Israel and the United States, its great ally, but calls for “creating the conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities.”

Its implementation raises, however, many questions: humanitarian aid, which enters the Palestinian enclave in dribs and drabs from Egypt and from the Kerem Shalom pass, is far from the needs of the population, on the verge of famine, according to the UN.

“The Security Council's decision underscores the need to ensure that the United Nations is more effective in transferring humanitarian aid and to ensure that aid reaches its destination and is not in the hands of Hamas terrorists,” he said online. social X the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen.

“A step in the right direction”

On the Palestinian side, UN Ambassador Riyad Mansur said the resolution is “a step in the right direction.”” but that must be accompanied by “an immediate ceasefire.”

Hamas, which rules Gaza and is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel, considered the resolution “insufficient” and “does not respond to the catastrophic situation created by the Zionist war machine.”

Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas, following its unprecedented attack on October 7 that killed some 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli data.

The militants also kidnapped about 250 people and 129 remain captive in Gaza, according to Israel. The Israeli military response, by air and land, has left more than 20,000 dead, especially women and minors, and more than 50,000 injured, according to Hamas.

In the ground operations launched by the Israeli army on October 27, 139 soldiers perished. The army released images on Saturday showing soldiers advancing through ruins and opening fire in Issa, south of Gaza City, amid automatic weapons fire.

“Several terrorist infrastructures were located, including buildings used as military sites by Hamas, and were destroyed,” he added. The Hamas Health Ministry reported an Israeli bombing of the Nuseirat refugee camp, saying the attack left at least 18 dead. The Israeli army “continues its heavy artillery fire” in Gaza City and Jabaliya, in the north, and also in Deir al Balah, in the center, he added.

Shelling continues near Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south. “My message to the world is that they look at us, that they see us, that they see that we are dying. Why don't you pay attention?” laments Wala Al Medini, a displaced person who had to leave the Bureij camp (center). after receiving an evacuation notice from the Israeli army.​

