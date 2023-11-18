Thousands of people, including some 450 patients, displaced civilians and medical personnel, have been forced this Saturday into a forced evacuation by Israeli forces from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, according to several sources from the Strip’s Ministry of Health. , where Hamas rules. They have done so, although Israel denies it, following orders issued through the military loudspeaker, advancing on foot while waving white cloths to be recognized by the troops, according to a Palestinian ministerial spokesman. They have crossed a city devastated after a month and a half of war that has left at least 12,000 dead in the Strip, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In addition, more than a hundred people have died in attacks carried out in recent hours by the Israeli army, both in the south and in the north of the Strip, local authorities denounce. The latest targeted this Saturday a United Nations school and a building, both in the Jabalia refugee camp, about four kilometers from Al Shifa hospital.

At the school, where numerous families had sought refuge, around fifty people have lost their lives. In the other bombing, up to 32 members of the same family have died, including 19 minors, according to the France Presse agency. The commissioner of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, affirms that he has received “horrible images of dozens of dead and injured people” in the agency’s school “which houses thousands of displaced people,” pointed out on the social network (formerly Twitter). That same school in Al Fajura had already been hit by Israeli shells two weeks ago.

However, some workers and about 120 patients remain in the Al Shifa hospital facilities, most of them injured people who cannot be transported on foot, on stretchers or with beds equipped with wheels, adds the spokesperson. The Israeli army points out, for its part, that this is a voluntary exit through a safe route, that staff and patients who want to stay can do so and that the operation has been organized at the request of the center’s management, according to military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The hospital is expected to maintain a retainer of five health workers, among whom is the Palestinian-Irish plastic surgeon Ahmed el Mojallalati, as he himself explained in a message he posted on. Before noon, “most medical staff and patients had left Al Shifa Hospital, as the Israeli occupation army ordered everyone to evacuate the hospital. Many patients cannot leave the hospital because they are in the ICU beds or in the baby incubators.”

Mojallalati called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to protect both the professionals and the people still in the facilities and, so that there would be no doubt, added the date of 18 November and the time, 11:00 this Saturday.

The soldiers “forcibly” evacuated “all the displaced and wounded who could walk and most of the medical staff” from Al Shifa hospital. There were about 450 patients left (inside), and now we are approximately 5,000. We walked along Al Wahda Street towards Saladino Street,” according to one of the testimonies provided to the media in the morning by Medhat Abbas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. The Saladin Highway, which runs through Gaza, is the route used by the Israeli army to move the local population from the north, where the center of the operation to end Hamas takes place, to the south.

The army assures that it will distribute food, water and humanitarian aid to the people still in the Al Shifa hospital facilities. On the other hand, he offered residents who wished to leave from the north to the south along the Saladin road until four in the afternoon to do so, according to the Arabic spokesman for the Israeli military, Avichay Adraee.

Several officials from the health authority in Gaza insist that Israel is carrying out an evacuation that is not only not voluntary, but is supposedly done at gunpoint, Al Jazeera reports. The Qatari network, with teams deployed in the Strip, supports this version in the testimonies of Omar Zaqut, hospital supervisor; Munir al Bursh, director general of the Ministry of Health, and Adnan al Bursh, head of orthopedics at the hospital.

List of critical patients

The Gaza authorities have given the Red Cross a list of the most critical patients so that they can be evacuated to Egypt through the Rafah crossing in the south, according to Zaqut. Some of the evacuees are in such a “critical condition that they may not survive the displacement,” Ismail al Thawabta, director general of the Gaza Government’s media office, told the same media.

The Al Shifa hospital, in the north of the Strip, is the largest in the Palestinian Mediterranean enclave and has been at the center of the war for weeks because Israel accuses Hamas of using that complex as a command center and has spent four days with its soldiers there. center to try to prove it. The fundamentalist militia denies that it uses these and other hospital facilities as operations centers.

Several patients have died due to the inability to receive adequate care in the Al Shifa complex, where there is no running water or electricity supply. These facilities, in a city where fighting is constant, have housed since the first days of the war, which began after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, several thousand inhabitants who are refugees there, as well as hundreds of patients and workers.

Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, has accused Israel of blocking the entry into Gaza of the fuel necessary for humanitarian aid to be distributed in trucks. “After long weeks of delay, the Israeli authorities approved only half of the minimum daily needs,” the agency states in a statement to which the person in charge has referred.

The Palestinian Red Crescent has denounced that its emergency medical teams “remain trapped” in the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, in Gaza City (northern of the Strip), due to “intense shelling and shooting by Israeli soldiers.” Al Ahli is the only one of the 24 hospitals in the north of the enclave that at least until two days ago continued to operate, although at minimum levels, and continued to admit patients.

In addition to the Jabalia refugee camp, next to Gaza City, Israel is also carrying out bombings in the south of the Strip, in the area closest to the border crossing with Egypt and where it has been trying to send the population for weeks. . In the last few hours, more than 30 people, including several minors, were killed in airstrikes in the cities of Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, according to Palestinian health authorities. Among those who have lost their lives is Ahmed Bahar, 76 years old and interim president of the Legislative Council of Gaza, an institution controlled by the Islamist militia, who has acknowledged his death in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to have two other fronts open in the war. On the one hand, the occupied West Bank, where a military incursion supported by air means left five dead in the Balata refugee camp, next to Nablus. On the other hand, the border with Lebanon continues to be the scene of a constant exchange of fire between Israeli troops and the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

The war began on October 7 with the killing by Hamas militiamen in Israeli territory of about 1,200 people and the kidnapping of more than 200, according to figures from Israeli authorities. Immediately, the army responded with a land, sea and air operation against Gaza, a stronghold of the fundamentalist militia.

