The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip said that Israeli airstrikes hit or fell near 3 hospitals this Friday (10.Nov.2023), worsening the dramatic situation of care for the injured after more than 1 month of war between Israel and Hamas in the region.

“The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous attacks on several hospitals during the last few hours”, said the ministry’s spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra, to Al Jazeera.

According to Al-Qidra, one of the targets was the courtyard of Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza city. The outside area of ​​the hospital had already been hit by bombs. The spokesman said the attack claimed casualties, but did not give details.

Until the publication of this text, the Israel Defense Forces had not commented on the accusations.

Tel Aviv says the paramilitary group Hamas has set up a command center in tunnels beneath Al Shifa. The extremist group denies this.

The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said 18 of the Gaza Strip’s 35 hospitals and 40 other health centers are closed because of damage from shelling or a lack of fuel.

