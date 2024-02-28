Gaza: “Over 100 Palestinians dead and more than 700 injured in an Israeli raid against humanitarian aid trucks”

It turned into a massacre the assault of the Palestinians to a convoy of humanitarian aid which had reached Gaza City. In the crush and the shootout with Israeli forces that followed were killed at least 104 people and over 700 were injured, according to data released by Palestinian health sources.

The Israelis confirmed that troops fired on the crowd, believing it “posed a threat”. A witness told AFP that violence erupted when thousands of people gathered desperate search for food they rushed towards the aid trucks at the western roundabout in Nabulsi.

“THE trucks full of aid got too close to some army tanks that were in the area and the crowd, thousands of people, stormed the trucks”, said the witness, “and the soldiers shot into the crowd because people were getting too close to the tanks armed.”

The Israeli army initially stated that “during the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, the residents of Gaza they surrounded the trucks and they looted the supplies being delivered.” The dead and wounded were taken to the few functioning hospitals in Gaza.

“The medical teams are unable to handle the volume and type of injuries arriving at the Al-Shifa medical complex,” it said in a statement. Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra pointed the finger at the “occupation forces who targeted a gathering of citizens“.

Gaza faces an increasingly desperate humanitarian situation nearly five months into the war. The UN estimates that the vast majority of 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza are threatened by famineparticularly in the north where destruction, fighting and looting make the delivery of aid almost impossible.

According to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, they entered the country in February Gaza Strip just over 2,300 trucks of aid, down about 50% compared to January.

White House, the shootings in Gaza are a serious incident

The shootings in Gaza are a “serious incident”. This was stated by a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. “We mourn the loss of innocent human lives and recognize the difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are only trying to feed their families,” the spokesperson continues.

Meloni, dismayed by Gaza, working for the ceasefire

“I learned with deep dismay and concern the dramatic news of what happened today in Gaza. It is urgent for Israel to ascertain the dynamics of the events and the related responsibilities. The new and numerous civilian victims require us to immediately intensify efforts on the ongoing negotiations to create the conditions for a ceasefire and for the release of the hostages”. So in a note from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.