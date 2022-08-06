This Friday’s offensive targeted the Islamic group; there are at least 55 injured

Israeli soldiers attacked areas of gaza this Friday (5.Aug.2022) where, according to the army, forces of the militant group were present Islamic Jihad. According to the organization, its main leader, Tayseer Al Jabari, was killed in the attack.

In addition, the Israeli Ministry of Health said at least 10 other people had died and more than 55 were injured. Among the dead are a 5-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.

The Israeli armed forces claimed that the operation took place through an air strike against Al Jabari and against 2 anti-tank squadrons that were allegedly preparing an attack on the Israeli military.

According to the news channel CNN, an army representative told reporters that the squads would have been tracked for days before the offensive. According to him, Israel was on the verge of a threat, as Jihad was approaching the border of Gaza and Israel.

One “special situation” was declared in areas around Gaza in anticipation of possible rocket fire or other retaliatory attacks, the Israeli army said.

“The objective of this operation is the elimination of a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel and the civilians living next to the Gaza Strip, as well as the target of terrorists and their sponsors”said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Jihad said there will be retaliation, group spokesman Daoud Shehab on Al Jazeera stated: “All options are open, with all the means that the Palestinian resistance has, whether in Gaza or outside”.

“The resistance will respond with full force. We won’t say how, but it’s inevitable.”said the TV station Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army has said it continues to attack Jihad in Gaza, including with missiles.

Another militant group that controls Gaza, Hamas, said through a spokesperson condemning Israel’s actions: “The Israeli enemy, who started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and take full responsibility for it”.

Tou Wennes Land, an employee of UN (United Nations) in the Middle East, said he was concerned about the exaggerations of war on both sides of the conflict.