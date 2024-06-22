Gaza | At least 22 people were killed in the attack, which also damaged Red Cross offices in Gaza

Gaza|The Gaza Ministry of Health blames Israel for the attack and says the attacks targeted the tents of people who fled their homes. A representative of the Israeli armed forces does not admit Israel’s share.

in Gaza at least 22 people have been killed in an attack that damaged the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, the organization says.

The organization did not say message service in X in his published statement, who was behind the attack with the heaviest artillery shells.

The shells had fallen just meters away from the organization’s office and living quarters, around which hundreds of civilians live in tents.

The organization emphasized in its statement that firing so close to humanitarian targets puts the lives of both civilians and aid workers at risk.

In addition, the organization emphasized that the location of the humanitarian aid targets in question is known to all parties and they are clearly marked with the Red Cross symbol.

According to the statement, 22 dead and 45 injured in the attack had been taken to the nearby ICRC field hospital, and there are also reports of other victims.

Hamas according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, there would be 25 dead and 50 injured. The ministry blames Israel for the attack, and says the attacks targeted the tents of people who fled their homes in the al-Mawas area, which is located around the ICRC’s Gaza offices.

Commenting on the incident to the news agency AFP, the spokesperson of the Israeli Armed Forces did not admit Israel’s involvement in the attack, but said that the incident would be investigated.

According to him, based on the preliminary investigation of the matter, there would be no indication that the Israeli armed forces had carried out an attack in al-Mawas in the vicinity of humanitarian aid-related targets.

According to the ICRC, the recent incident is one of many incidents in recent days. In the past, at least stray bullets have hit the organization’s premises.

“We condemn these incidents that endanger the lives of aid workers and civilians,” the organization said.

Director of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric has called on both Israel and Hamas to do more to protect civilians.

Israel launched its biggest military operation in years after Hamas, which rules Gaza, which is under siege by Israel and Egypt, and other Gazan extremist groups launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,170 people and taking about 250 hostages.

Israel responded massively and has repeatedly struck areas full of civilians as well.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres told in May already mourning the deaths of more than 36,000 Palestinians and around 1,500 Israelis in “relentless violence”.