So far it has been the disaster. A true descent into hell. The epitome of political and diplomatic failure first of all, and then of the ruin of any armed route, that of some and of others.

There is no forgiveness for the torrent of blood spilled, on either side of the border line of the strip, the successive wars that have been fought on its inhabitants, including those that have faced factions of the same side.

Now all proclaim victory over a pile of ruins and corpses. Some because they count it as the marker of a sinister competition, in which it is about to overcome the adversary in devastation and death. Others because they have destroyed the aureole of invulnerability of their enemy to become champions of their own field and show that no one intimidates better or sacrifices with such diabolical generosity the lives of their own followers.

That scary model has reached its limit. Repeated the same mistake over and over again, it only serves to demonstrate the stupidity of those who commit it. Those who must dictate the conditions of reconstruction are therefore not those who want to use it to repeat the cycle of violence.

A new model is imposed. In which the rulers are expected to invest well the help and solidarity they receive. Dennis Ross, a veteran White House negotiator in the region, has formulated it precisely: “Hamas must be placed in a position that forces it to choose between its rockets and the welfare of Gaza.”

It is also valid for Benjamin Netanyahu, for the enormous military aid in arms and strategic support provided by the United States, and above all for the diplomatic support and solidarity of those who recognize their legitimate right to defend themselves. It will make sense only if it ends up serving to recognize the civil and political rights of all citizens living between the Jordan and the Mediterranean, no matter if it is through a Palestinian state, a binational confederation, or a single state of free and equal citizens. To make peace, not to repeat again and again the sterile and inhuman path of war.

You cannot blow and sip at the same time, use the reconstruction materials to prepare the next wave of destruction in the name of dogma and revenge. We do not have to go very far, it is enough to look around us to see that the model that Gaza needs has universal validity.