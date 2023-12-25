Patrick Zaki's appeal to stop the genocide of Christians in Gaza. ''We will not be able to celebrate this year knowing that Christians in Gaza have had their churches destroyed and have lost their loved ones after a series of targeting churches with innocent people taking refuge inside those churches,'' he writes the Egyptian activist on Facebook. “We will continue to call for a ceasefire, an end to the bloodshed and an end to the famine due to food shortages. Let us remember them today and pray that they survive this genocidal campaign and work actively to put an end to it as soon as possible,'' adds he, who in recent weeks has ended up at the center of controversy for his extremely harsh remarks towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

''Jesus fled with his mother Mary to find shelter for survival. Today, thousands of Palestinian children are being displaced with their mothers to escape the Israeli army's raids on their heads. Christ lived his life on Earth preaching peace and justice, but neither the children of Palestine nor their mothers saw any of it. About 15,000 children and women were killed,'' adds Zaki.