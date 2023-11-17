In the Gaza Strip “terrible things are happening”. This is how Vladimir Putin intervenes on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas while speaking at the Culture Forum in St. Petersburg. And on the war in Ukraine he confides that never until 2014 would he have thought “that there would be such a conflict”.

The war in Gaza

“I don’t want to make any political evaluations – the Kremlin leader began – everyone has their opinion. But terrible things are happening in Gaza. There are no conditions to work there now,” he explained in response to a question about the possibility of transferring the experience gained in Palmyra, for the restoration of cultural sites, to other countries.

The war in Ukraine

“Many, just like me, would not have until 2014 never thought there would be such a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. If before 2014 they had told me that it was possible, I would have said: are you crazy? But I admit that people didn’t follow, they didn’t understand what was happening,” he added.