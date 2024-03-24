Gaza…and the “veto” conflicts
For the ninth time, the Security Council has failed in its attempt to issue a resolution on the Gaza war since it broke out on October 7, after strenuous diplomatic attempts each time to find a formula agreed upon by the five major countries in the Security Council and the ten non-permanent members in order to reach a halt to the fighting and deliver humanitarian aid to About two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and the release of hostages by Hamas. Both China and Russia used their veto power against a draft American resolution that was amended more than once, and stipulates the “necessity” of an immediate ceasefire. 11 out of 15 members of the Council voted in favor of the draft resolution, as Algeria rejected the resolution.
The Security Council has so far failed to fulfill its obligations under its mandate to maintain international peace and security and to reach a resolution calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza, due to the use of the veto power by the permanent member states, led by the United States, which uses its veto to prevent any resolutions that might criticize Israel.
Since last October 7, the United States has used its veto power four times against draft resolutions in this regard, and has also thwarted several attempts to obtain consensus on different formulations of draft laws. On October 12, 2023, America vetoed a draft resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates in the UN Security Council, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons. 13 members voted in favor of the resolution, while Britain abstained from voting.
Washington used its veto power on October 18, 2023 against a Brazilian draft resolution calling on Israel to withdraw the order issued to residents of the Gaza Strip to move to the south of the Strip. On October 26, the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution submitted by Russia regarding a ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons, as the draft resolution did not find sufficient votes to pass it. The United States was expected to veto the resolution if it received enough votes to put it on the path to approval.
On December 16, the Council failed to issue a decision to send a fact-finding mission to investigate allegations that Israel committed “war crimes” in Gaza, due to the American veto. On December 8, the United States blocked a draft Emirati resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Strip. It also used its veto power again on February 20, 2024, to abort a draft resolution prepared by Algeria with Arab support to demand “an immediate and permanent ceasefire for humanitarian reasons” in Gaza.
The Security Council continues to fail to issue a ceasefire resolution in Gaza, and attempts continue to reach international consensus in the Council on a new draft resolution. A tenth attempt to demand an “immediate ceasefire” is expected this week, as the ten non-permanent member states prepare to present a draft resolution. France has offered to submit a draft resolution in the event that the new project is overturned by the American veto. Until the adults agree on a draft resolution, the fate of Gaza will remain stuck in the corridors of the UN Security Council.
*Emirati writer
