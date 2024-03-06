Gaza…and double standards

Is the West adopting double standards when it comes to Israel, rushing to criticize everything it does with unnecessary harshness? When he was asked a question about the bloodshed taking place in the Gaza Strip on “Face the Nation” last weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied: “What would America do” after something like the October 7 attack? “agitation”?

All of this seems to me to be right and wrong at the same time: an appropriate observation and an incorrect one. I will explain why it is wrong in a moment, but there is no doubt that the world scrutinizes Israel's oppression of Palestinians compared to many other atrocities.

In 2023, for example, the United Nations General Assembly adopted 15 resolutions critical of Israel, and only 7 resolutions critical of all other countries in the world combined, according to a count by a pro-Israel organization. Does anyone think this is fair?

In fact, people may be more focused on Israel than on what UNICEF describes as the “wave of atrocities” currently being committed against children in Sudan, even though the number of children displaced by the recent fighting in Sudan (3 million children) is greater than the total population of Gaza. . University students in America and Europe are also protesting what is happening in Gaza, but they generally ignore the suffering of the 700,000 children who face a severe case of acute malnutrition in Sudan, after a civil war broke out there last April.

Therefore, are there double standards in global attention? Absolutely, but what also strikes me as unscrupulous behavior – and here I turn to the other side – is the use of the world's hypocrisy, no matter how abhorrent, to justify the killing of thousands of children in Gaza.

Which reminds us of the “What about…?” tactic. The Russian (i.e. the style of rhetoric that is based on trying to distract attention from criticism or questions, rather than responding to them directly, by shifting the focus to the alleged contradictions in the opponent’s position): How can you talk about our war in Ukraine when you – you Americans – You invaded Iraq and tortured the people there?

It is also true that while some university students may be guilty of selective anger, this is not true of all observers. Some of the harshest critics of what Israel is doing are from the same UN agencies and human rights organizations whose employees risk their lives in the field to save lives in Sudan, Ethiopia and other countries.

However, there is good reason to focus on Gaza today: it is not just another place of human suffering among many, but the most dangerous place in the world for children, according to UNICEF.

Consider this: During the first 18 months of the current Russian war in Ukraine, at least 545 children were killed. In 2022, 2,985 children were killed in all wars across the world, according to the United Nations. On the other hand, in less than 5 months of the current Israeli war in Gaza, the health authorities there reported the killing of more than 12,500 children.

Among them are 250 infants under one year old. In fact, I cannot think of any war in this century that has killed children on such a scale.

Of course, Israel had the right to respond militarily to the October 7 attacks. Naturally, Hamas leaders must release their hostages. But none of this justifies “indiscriminate” Israeli bombing, as President Joe Biden said, and none of this justifies restrictions on food and other aid. Because of America's support for the Israeli invasion and the diplomatic protection it provides at the United Nations, our hands are stained with this blood, which certainly justifies increased scrutiny.

However, there are other double standards: We – the Americans – denounce Russia, China, or Venezuela for what we see as human rights violations, but the United States supports and protects Israel diplomatically despite the latter’s involvement in what Biden described as a military campaign that “went too far.”

In this regard, Senator Bernie Sanders asked: “How can the United States denounce the Russian bombing of civilians in Ukraine as a war crime while it funds Netanyahu’s war machine that has killed thousands?”

Therefore, it is fair and just to talk about double standards. They are real. It exists in several directions, as it protects Israel and condemns it at the same time. In a world where we are all connected by our common humanity, I believe we should never allow our human complexities of double standards and hypocrisy to be used to distract from the ongoing tragedy of Gaza’s children today, or from America’s complicity in it.

Published by special arrangement with the New York Times Service.