Gaza, Uphill Negotiations: For Netanyahu, As Long As There Is War, There Is Hope. And Iran…

Peace negotiations for a ceasefire along the Gaza Strip are upon us. But the approach march is increasingly uphill. Hamaswhich yesterday claimed responsibility for launching two long-range rockets towards Israeli soil, has announced that it will not sit at the negotiating table “for the sole purpose of negotiating”. For the leadership of Sinwar “there must be a Israel’s total withdrawal from the Gaza Strip“. Similarly, today also theIranaccording to the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, has decided to not send their own representatives to the summit which begins on the day of Ferragosto. In the meantime, the Israeli defense forces have closed a road in Rafah, used to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

In short, although the outcome is difficult to predict, the moves of the parties involved would seem to indicate the will to continue the conflictWe talked about it with the journalist Fulvio Scaglionedirector of InsideOver. “At this moment, war is convenient for Netanyahu. Iran would like to strike but has many qualms. I am not optimistic about negotiations. On the other hand, Israel has been granted everything since 1967. And then there is the sword of Damocles of the US elections…” The interview.

Scaglione, how do you see the negotiations between Israel and Hamas?

I believe that the issue of negotiations for the solution of the Gaza problem is strongly influenced by two factors: the American elections and Netanyahu’s political future. We know very well that the American elections are a sort of sword of Damocles on a whole series of important international issues. On the other hand, it is quite clear that war is convenient for Netanyahu at this time. For him, as long as there is war there is hope. It is difficult to imagine that he would invest good will in the prospect of negotiations, especially because he knows very well that in the end the United States is with Israel, at any cost. We have also seen it with this supply of weapons that has just been approved; it is true that it will not be put into operation immediately, but these are fighter-bombers and missiles, advanced weapons that put pressure on the self-awareness of Israel’s adversaries. In short, I do not see it well. It is clear that Iran would like to strike, but it has many qualms about doing so. It knows full well that then it would also find itself against the United States. Adding to this Israel’s advance, I am not very optimistic about the issue of negotiations, and I fear that unfortunately this situation will continue further.

Compared to other conflicts, the Israeli-Palestinian war never seems to see the light at the end of the tunnel. What do you think could be a solution?

Since 1967, Israel has been allowed everything, anything, such as continuing to expropriate Palestinian lands and building nuclear weapons outside of any international control. There is no Israeli government that has not increased illegal settlements since 1967. All of this has been absolutely accepted and tolerated, and often encouraged. Now we find ourselves in this absolutely paradoxical situation where everyone is talking about this famous “two peoples, two states” solution. However, the countries that believe that this is the only way are the same ones that have allowed Israel to make this totally impossible, obviously for the reasons that are known. In fact, the vote of the Israeli Parliament has excluded by law this two-state solution. At this point, why should Netanyahu negotiate? Certainly not for political convenience. Israel is massacring and decimating the population of Gaza and absolutely nothing is happening. In fact, we see it in the way public opinion is managed: they bomb a school killing twenty people, including ten children, and then they say it was a terrorist den. Everyone repeats these things without any verification. So, why should Israel negotiate?

A situation reminiscent of the massacres of civilians in Afghanistan?

During Obama’s time, they sent drones that eliminated the “dangerous terrorist leader”. Then, NGOs like Airwars, made up of specialists, ex-military personnel and analysts, explained to us that for every terrorist eliminated, 28 civilians died. But that was fine. And among other things, terrorism was not eliminated because the Taliban returned to Afghanistan. We live in this total global fiction that we continue to tell ourselves. And apparently that’s fine…

Hamas has said it will not participate in the negotiations. How do you interpret this decision?

I think that Hamas also has a problem of internal reorganization at this moment, after the elimination of Haniyeh and the appointment of Sinwar. The difference between the two is that Haniyeh was a politician, while Sinwar is a soldier, someone who kills people. He rose through the ranks within Hamas by virtue of the fact that he served many years in prison and because he hunted Palestinian spies on behalf of the Israeli government. Returning to the reorganization, Sinwar is in Gaza, and it must not be easy for him to come out into the open to go and negotiate. The second reason is that certainly at this moment Hamas will be on alert to see what happens, like a move by Iran. He steps out and watches.