“Our ship is ready, we are waiting for the final OK” to set sail from Larnaca towards the Gaza Strip, where arrival is expected after “two days-two and a half days of navigation”. Veronica Alfonsi, communication manager of Open Arms, the Spanish NGO who, in collaboration with World Central Kitchen, equipped the ship with a load of 200 tons of rice, flour and canned goods intended for the population of Gaza, told Adnkronos. And that for now she is stuck in the Cypriot port.

“The Open Arms should have already set sail from the port of Larnaca in the last few hours, but some technical problems have postponed the departure, we are waiting for the green light”, explains Alfonsi, who for safety reasons cannot go into too much detail. The spokesperson in Italy of the NGO founded by Oscar Camps – who is on board the ship – however is keen to point out that the mission “is a totally independent initiative from the humanitarian maritime corridor announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen” in Cyprus in recent days.

“We started working with World Central Kitchen, with whom we have already collaborated in Ukraine, three weeks ago in Cyprus. This is an initiative started by civil society, we have made our ship available for what can be considered a pilot project”, from which to start, if it works, for a “more structured” maritime corridor according to the Brussels project, explains Alfonsi.