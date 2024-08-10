The bombing, which came from Israel, was aimed at militants from the extremist group Hamas.

An airstrike from Israel hit a school complex in Gaza on Saturday (August 10, 2024), leaving around 100 people dead. The site served as a shelter. The Israeli army said the target was militants from the extremist group Hamas. The information is from Reuters.

According to Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal, more than 93 people died, including 11 children and 6 women. “There are unidentified remains”he declared.

The upper floor of the school housed families displaced by the war, while the lower floor housed a mosque. Bassal said about 350 families were sheltering in the complex.

The Israeli military, for its part, disputed the figures provided by Hamas. It claimed that the site housed around 20 militants and that both the compound and the mosque were used as active military installations by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

On his X (formerly Twitter) profile, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani questioned the accuracy of the numbers released by Hamas, arguing that the attack used small, accurate munitions.

“Based on Israeli intelligence, approximately 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, were operating out of the compound at the Al-Tabaeen school that was hit, using it to carry out terrorist attacks. The compound and the mosque that was hit inside it served as an active military installation for Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”he wrote.

The attack comes at a time when ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas were scheduled for August 15. The location has not yet been decided, but it is expected to be in Egypt or Qatar, with Israel confirmed to be present. The extremist group has not yet responded to the invitation.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt issued a joint statement on August 8 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The countries demand immediate compliance with the agreement presented in May, which sets a three-phase end to the conflict.