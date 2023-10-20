Home page politics

Smoke rises over buildings in Rafah after Israeli air strikes. © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel’s military remains tough: the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip is coming, they say. Meanwhile, the delivery of urgently needed aid to the population in the enclave appears to be imminent.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Shortly before Israel’s impending ground offensive against the Islamist Hamas attackers in the Gaza Strip, the struggle for urgently needed help for the desperate population is beginning to move.

According to an Israeli army spokesman, the relief supplies stored in Egypt at the Rafah border crossing are expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip by Saturday at the latest. Meanwhile, according to media reports, Israel’s Defense Minister Joav Galant announced an imminent ground offensive. “The order will come,” he told the troops deployed near the border to the coastal enclave sealed off by Israel. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden wants to ask Congress for an aid package that should also contain “unprecedented help for Israel”.

Biden: “We must not give up on peace”

“We will ensure that other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever and prevent this conflict from expanding,” Biden said in a speech to the nation last night (local time). Israel and the Palestinians alike deserve to live in security, dignity and peace. “We must not give up on peace. We cannot abandon a two-state solution,” Biden said. However, the people in the region cannot even dream of peace at the moment.

Bloody urban warfare threatens

Experts warn of bloody urban warfare if Israel sends ground troops into the densely populated Gaza Strip on the Mediterranean as expected. After the devastating terrorist attacks by Hamas, Israel wants to eliminate the military capabilities and rule of the Islamist organization. More than 1,400 people have fallen victim to Hamas attacks in Israel and more than 200 people have been kidnapped by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, there are almost 30 children and young people among them. 100 to 200 people are missing.

Wounded Palestinians arrive at Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. © Abed Khaled/AP

Since then, Israel’s air force has been attacking targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, 3,785 people have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. According to the Israeli army, another Hamas member involved in the terrorist attacks was killed that night. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Tel Aviv and central Israel late yesterday evening.

Aid deliveries appear to be imminent

According to the UN, around a million residents of the northern Gaza Strip have fled to the southern part in the past few days. Israel’s army, which had called for this to happen in order to avoid civilian casualties if the fighting escalated, spoke of around 600,000 people. In the south is the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian supplies are piled up on the Egyptian side. The first deliveries would arrive in Gaza “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow at the latest,” said Israeli army spokesman Arye Sharuz Shalicar on the “RTL Direkt” program yesterday evening.

Trucks loaded with aid wait near the Rafah border crossing in Egypt to cross into Gaza. © Ahmed Gomaa/XinHua/dpa

“We need rapid, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance. We need food, water, medicine and fuel immediately,” wrote UN Secretary-General António Guterres that night on the X platform (formerly Twitter). He is in Egypt to talk to the government about opening the border crossing.

Germany announces help for people in Gaza

Germany is increasing its support for the suffering civilian population in the Gaza Strip with emergency humanitarian aid worth 50 million euros. The money is intended to support international organizations such as the World Food Program, the UN Children’s Fund Unicef ​​and, above all, the United Nations Palestinian Relief Agency (UNRWA), as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) announced yesterday in Jordan. Today she wanted to travel to Israel and then to Lebanon.

Rockets are fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. © Mohammed Dahman/AP

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has assured his Israeli colleague Joav Galant of Germany’s support in the fight against Hamas. The most urgent task is to achieve the release of those abducted, said the SPD politician yesterday in Tel Aviv at a meeting with Galant. Germany also wants to support this wherever possible and is prepared to support Israel’s military with material. Meanwhile, Israel has completed preparations for a ground offensive. When exactly this begins is confidential, said the army spokesman.

Sharp criticism from human rights activists

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused the USA and its allies of failing to criticize Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. Tom Porteous, HRW deputy program director, asked yesterday where “the clear condemnation of the cruel tightening of the 16-year closure of the Gaza Strip” was. This amounts to “collective punishment, a war crime”.

More gunfire on Israel’s border with Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli military also attacked pro-Iranian Hezbollah positions in Lebanon and suspected terrorists during the night. In response to shelling by the Shiite militia on Wednesday, the army attacked Hezbollah observation posts, among other things, the military said. In addition, a fighter jet hit three people who tried to fire rockets towards Israel. It was unclear whether there were any injuries or deaths.

Since the terrorist attacks on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas and Israel’s counterattacks on the Gaza Strip, there have been regular incidents on the border between Israel and Lebanon in recent days. There are international fears that Hezbollah could intervene more intensively in the Gaza conflict and force a second, northern front on Israel. Hezbollah has close ties to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Foreign Office called on German citizens and their relatives in Lebanon to leave the country because of the security situation.

This will be important today

Foreign Minister Baerbock is traveling to Israel today after her talks in Jordan. A meeting was planned in Tel Aviv with opposition politician Benny Gantz, who is also a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cross-campaign war cabinet. Baerbock had announced that she wanted to continue her efforts to prevent a conflagration in the region after the Hamas terrorist attacks and the Israeli reactions to them. At the same time, she wanted to work for the release of the Hamas hostages, among whom are Germans. dpa