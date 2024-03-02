Gaza | Aid packages are dropped into Gaza with parachutes – the problems are difficult targeting, inadequacy and cost

According to the locals, aid packages have fallen, for example, in such places that they cannot be accessed.

of Israel it has been difficult to get humanitarian aid transports to the devastated Gaza Strip during the nearly five-month military operation.

Trucks carrying relief supplies have difficulty getting across the border. In addition, on Thursday, more than a hundred people were killed when Israeli soldiers fired at Palestinian civilians seeking relief supplies.

Efforts have been made to solve the transportation problem with aid packages dropped from the air. For example, Jordan has been sending aid packages dropped by parachutes to the Gaza Strip since the beginning of October. It has received help from Britain, France and the Netherlands. On Thursday, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates flew their own aid packages to Gaza.

The president of the United States also announced on Friday Joe Biden under the leadership that the United States would begin sending airdropped aid packages to the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

“Most of the aid sent today fell into the sea, and most of the packages sent on Thursday and Wednesday also fell into the sea,” said a resident of Gaza City with his wife and five children Hani Ghabbou news agency AFP on Friday.

According to Ghabboun, Gazans would need hundreds of tons of aid in order to provide food for families and prevent famine.

A resident of the city of Al-Sabra in the central part of the Gaza Strip Imad Dughmosh told AFP that he managed to get some food and water from airlifts. According to him, there were not enough supplies for all those in need and those who were waiting for emergency transport.

“In the end, I took bags of pasta and cheese, but my cousins ​​didn't manage to get anything,” said Dughmosh.

“I was happy that I managed to take at least something for the children.”

Relief transports Gazans have been in trouble since Israel began its military operation in early October.

With its extensive attacks, Israel has destroyed a large part of Gaza's building stock, which has made life difficult for Gazans. According to reports, people have had to eat, for example, animal feed unfit for human consumption, when there was nothing else available. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, ten children had starved to death by Friday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, also said yesterday that Gaza is threatened with famine. According to OCHA, airdropped aid packages are better than nothing.

“Help that goes like this is the last straw. It is not the solution we are hoping for,” said an OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke on Friday.

According to OCHA, Aid transports that traditionally travel by land would be more efficient, easier to target and also cheaper.

UN has accused Israel of systematically blocking aid shipments. US President Biden also said on Friday that he intends to demand that Israel allow more ground aid transports to Gaza.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres according to the Egyptian border, almost a thousand trucks carrying relief supplies are waiting to enter Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 30,200 people have died in the Israeli attacks, the majority of whom are women and children. In addition, tens of thousands have been wounded or injured.

Israel began its extensive strikes after the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel in early October. According to Israel, about 1,100 people were killed in the attack.