Gaza-Israel war, seventh day of truce. But both sides want to fight

It was during the night agreement reached. “There truce will continue for another 24 hours“. The extension of the ceasefire between Gaza And Israel it seemed almost impossible given the mutual declarations, but a agreement at international level he postponed his return to arms by at least a day. This is the seventh day of the truce and the confirmation came from the IDF a few minutes before the deadline: “In light of the efforts of the mediators to continue the hostage release processthe operational pause will continue”. In exchange, Israel will release more Palestinian prisoners. Hamas also confirmed the agreement “to extend the truce for the seventh day”. The radical organization had stated previously which Israel had rejected to receive seven women and children and three other hostages in exchange for extending the truce. Both sides had announced they would be ready to resume fighting.

Read also: “Report? Inaccuracies on the Messina Bridge”, but those who criticize are linked to WeBuild

Read also: “Ties between the Ferruzzi group and Riina, but the Palermo prosecutor’s office covered everything up”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar he stated that the truce in Gaza will be extended today “under the same previous conditions – which are the ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid – in the framework of the mediation shared by the State of Qatar with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America”. Meanwhile, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that a 21-year-old died and six were injured in the West Bank region of Beitunia, near the Israeli prison of Ofer. The young man was apparently hit in the chest by a bullet from the Israeli army during a raid in a neighborhood of the city. Palestinian prisoners are released from that penitentiary west of Ramallah as part of the agreement with Hamas. Netanyahu: “We will not go beyond the ten days of stopping the war.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

