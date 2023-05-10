The Israeli army is continuing to strike Gaza targeting Islamic Jihad rocket launch sites. The military spokesman said. A Palestinian was killed and another seriously injured in the attack on Khan Younis. The Wafa news agency reports that they are “2 farmers”, hit by shrapnel. The army said “operational terrorists who were working on a launch site” were hit. A little while ago, anti-missile sirens sounded in southern Israel amid fears of return rocket launches from Gaza.



01:31