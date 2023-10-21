The news on the evacuation order at the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is “disturbing”. The WHO turns the spotlight on the matter, after the explosion that in recent days caused an unspecified number of victims – over 400 according to Palestinian sources – in the al-Ahli hospital, hit by a rocket in an attack with unclear contours. Israel has rejected the accusations, providing data and videos that would document the responsibility of Islamic Jihad.

Now, the evacuation ordered for Al-Quds hospital triggers a new alarm. “As the World Health Organization has repeatedly highlighted, it is impossible for these overcrowded hospitals to safely evacuate patients. They must be allowed to continue saving lives. They must be protected”, writes Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, on X (formerly Twitter), after the regional office of the agency for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO) reported “worrying news” relating to “evacuation orders sent to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza.

“Inside there are sick and injured patients and healthcare workers. Hundreds of other people, especially women and children, are seeking refuge in the hospital area. The sacredness of healthcare – warns WHO Emro – must be respected in every moment”.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reports that the Israeli army has asked for the evacuation of the Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip. In an “urgent appeal”, published on “We ask the international community to act urgently, to avoid another catastrophe like that of Al-Ahli hospital” they conclude.