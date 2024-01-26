The International Court of Justice in The Hague has agreed to rule on South Africa's genocide complaint against Israel in the Gaza Strip. “Some charges leveled against Israel fall under the provisions of the Genocide Convention“, said Judge Joan E. Donoghue, president of the ICJ, adding that ''there is sufficient evidence for an evaluation''.

Announcing that he had rejected Tel Aviv's complaint against the complaint, the judge also specified that the Court ''has the jurisdiction to rule on the matter'' and that the Palestinians appear to fall within the groups protected by the convention. “The Palestinians appear to constitute a distinct national, ethnic, racial or religious group, and therefore a protected group, under Article 2 of the Genocide Convention,” Donoghue says.

The judge said that the International Court of Justice is ''deeply aware of the scale of the human tragedy'' that is occurring in the Gaza Strip and the region and is ''Deeply concerned about the continued loss of life and human suffering“, recall that South Africa and Israel signed the Genocide Convention.