Bombs near a school in the Gaza Strip have caused another 4 victims and injured at least 50. The news was reported by the broadcasters Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera who attributed responsibility for the raid to Israel. An attack that comes in the aftermath of the massacre at the al-Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza which sparked a backlash of accusations between Israelis and Palestinians leading to the request, arrived in the evening by the PNA, for an independent investigation by the International Criminal Court .

The raid on the school in Khan Younis

At least four dead and 50 injured are the toll from an Israeli bombing near a school run by UNRWA in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera. While according to Al Arabiya, Israeli bombs fell on the ‘Abdulaziz’ school and ambulances are transporting the victims to Al-Nasir hospital.

Hospital massacre in Gaza, the PNA’s request

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the hospital massacre in Gaza, for which Israelis and Palestinians accuse each other. This was announced by the representative of the PNA in France, Hala Abou Hassira, during a press conference.

“The Palestinian state today presented a dossier before the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into this crime. An international investigation is needed“Hassira said. “Israel is solely responsible. It is not the first time that it has targeted civilian infrastructure and in particular hospitals,” she added.

UN: “The risk of conflict extension is very real and dangerous”

And while tension continues to rise, the UN is raising the alarm of a real danger that the war between Israel and Hamas will spread further, reported the UN special coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland. “Based on my meetings and the dynamics I observe on the ground, I can say that the risk of this conflict spreading is real, very, very realand extremely dangerous,” he said.

The US’s ‘private’ request to Israel

Precisely to avoid the conflict from spreading, the Biden administration has urged Israel “privately” to do not launch a military campaign against Hezbollahas it continues to work to prevent the war from spreading beyond Gaza, two officials familiar with the matter told the Times of Israel.

The United States reportedly recognizes that Israel must respond to Hezbollah’s growing attack on its northern borders, but has urged it to exercise caution in its military responses to Hezbollah fire, explaining that an army mistake in Lebanon could trigger a much larger war.