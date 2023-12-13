Gaza (Union)

The Gaza Strip is facing an imminent health catastrophe and the spread of infectious diseases as a result of the overcrowding of displaced people in crowded areas and the depletion of all childhood vaccinations in the Strip, while the United Nations has confirmed that the health care system in the Strip is collapsing or has collapsed amid a significant increase in cases of diarrhea and respiratory infections.

The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs said yesterday that the Gaza Strip is facing a public health catastrophe after the collapse of the health system and the spread of diseases due to population overcrowding.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Palestinian Territories, Lynn Hastings, said: “We all know that the health care system is collapsing or has collapsed.”

The United Nations and relief organizations have sounded the alarm regarding the spread of infectious diseases in Gaza, where the internal displacement of about 85% of the population has caused overcrowding in shelters and other temporary living facilities.

Hastings added: “People in Gaza have to wait in line for hours just to get to the toilet. You can imagine the sanitation conditions.”

She pointed out that nearly half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people are now in Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip, escaping the Israeli bombing, stressing that “this only leads to a health crisis.”

In this context, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday that all childhood vaccinations in the Strip had run out.

The Ministry said, in a statement, that the Gaza Strip had completely run out of childhood vaccinations, stressing that “the running out of childhood vaccinations will have catastrophic health repercussions for children and the spread of diseases, especially among the displaced in overcrowded shelter centers.”

The Ministry called on international organizations to quickly intervene to provide the necessary vaccinations and ensure their delivery to all areas of the Gaza Strip to prevent the disaster.

The health sector in Gaza is facing harsh conditions due to the lack of medicines and medical supplies in light of the continuing Israeli war on the Strip since last October 7.

Hospitals were also completely disrupted in the areas of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip due to their targeting and the prevention of access to medicines and medical supplies, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In addition, the World Health Organization announced a significant increase in cases of acute respiratory infections, diarrhea, head bugs, skin diseases, and other rapidly spreading diseases.

The organization said in a statement that searching and obstructing ambulances and assaulting health personnel in the Gaza Strip while the attacks continue is “unreasonable.”

The statement explained that a team from the World Health Organization, in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, completed a risky mission of delivering medical supplies to the Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, assessing the situation in the hospital and transferring critical cases to a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that as part of the mission, medical supplies sufficient to treat 1,500 patients were delivered, and 19 patients in critical condition were transferred to the Nasser Medical Center in southern Gaza so that they could receive better care.

He pointed out that the UN convoy, including the World Health Organization team, was searched at military checkpoints while heading to northern Gaza, in addition to forcing ambulance personnel to move away from the ambulances under the pretext of verifying their identities.

He added that the teams were delayed in the mission because two Palestinian Red Crescent employees were detained for more than an hour.

The statement indicated that as the teams entered Gaza, the aid truck carrying medical supplies and one of the ambulances were hit by bullets.

He pointed out that the convoy, after transporting patients from Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, was once again searched at the same military checkpoint upon its return to southern Gaza.

He explained that Palestinian health workers and patients were once again forced to stay away from ambulances under the pretext of security purposes.

He also pointed out that critically ill patients remained in ambulances and were searched by Israeli soldiers.

He stressed that obstructing ambulances and attacks on humanitarian and health workers are “unreasonable.”