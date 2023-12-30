Gaza (Union)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned of the serious health condition of about 50,000 pregnant women who were displaced to shelter centers run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that pregnant women in Gaza do not have access to food and nutrition, and they live in oppressive living conditions, pointing out that there is fear for the lives of the fetuses, in light of the pregnant women not receiving health care, and the severe overcrowding in the 155 shelter centers affiliated with UNRWA. », in which about 1.9 million displaced people from multiple areas in the Gaza Strip took refuge, which exacerbated the health and living conditions of pregnant women in light of the state of pollution and lack of water, and that most pregnant women were unable to reach hospitals and health centers, after 76 of them were out of service. Completely due to the Israeli bombing, and 142 hospitals and health centers were damaged as a result of being bombed, indicating that the birth of about 183 women were recorded daily inside the shelter centers, and that the health disaster also lies in the lack of infant formula for newborns, as a result of continuing to prevent the entry of the necessities of life into Gaza from Food, milk and medicines.

In a related context, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics confirmed in a report that 5,500 displaced women in shelter centers will give birth in the coming days, and that the continuation of most pregnant women to give birth inside shelter centers threatens the lives of pregnant women, in light of their inability to reach hospitals due to the continued bombing. These hospitals also announced that all maternity supplies, including treatments and others, have completely run out, which will cause the death of newborns or mothers during childbirth.

Reports from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics indicate that 546,000 females in Gaza are in the reproductive stage, living in conditions of malnutrition, with the continuous bombing of health centers continuing for the 85th consecutive day, and their lives are now threatened by death from hunger and thirst, while Palestinian hospital statistics indicate that about 6,300 have been killed. Women and thousands have been injured since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip, and hundreds of them have been documented missing under the rubble of destroyed homes.