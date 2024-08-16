Benjamin Netanyahu’s war has already caused 40,000 deaths, almost 2% of the population of Gaza. The figure released on Thursday, a round figure like so many others in more than 10 months of war, hides the details of the horror. It is the result of the compilation made by the authorities of the Strip, controlled by Hamas, among hospitals and relatives. Two thirds of the dead are women and children. There are more than a hundred journalists and medical and nursing staff close to a thousand. The bombings have reached the so-called “humanitarian zone” established by Israel and dozens of schools that house displaced people from other parts of Gaza. Some have had to flee up to ten times to supposed safe zones only to find themselves besieged by bombs again. The deaths include cases of malnutrition or lack of medicine. The data represent an x-ray of Israeli bombings that show more desire for revenge, for the massacre that Hamas carried out on October 7, than military tactics.

The devastating images of a devastated Gaza have been with us every day since then. Only in this way, despite the difficulties of local journalists in disseminating images, can we put a face to the pain. Israeli bombs continue to kill dozens of people every day, as if it were the natural order of things.

It is in this context that Israel and Hamas resumed ceasefire negotiations in Doha on Thursday. Despite the feeling of déjà vu (The United States, Egypt and Qatar have been mediating since December), this round begins with a sense of urgency, a last chance to achieve a ceasefire. The urgency is not caused by the deaths, but by other factors, such as the fact that the chances of recovering the remaining hostages in Hamas’ hands are running out. But also by the context of the real danger that Iran and Hezbollah will respond to Israel in a way that makes a large-scale war in the Middle East inevitable after the sequence of targeted assassinations of leaders carried out by Israel in those countries: Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s number two (recognized by Israel); and Ismail Haniya, Hamas’s political leader in Tehran (unrecognized).

Diplomacy has so far succeeded in keeping the Lebanese militia and Iran on hold in their responses. But all this is pending what happens in Doha. Failure would mean an unprecedented scenario. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has assured that his army can “return Lebanon to the Stone Age” and the United States has already sent submarines, fighter planes and aircraft carriers to the area.

The key is, once again, how much pressure will an outgoing Joe Biden be able to put on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is determined to rush forward, personally and politically, towards a “total victory” that Gallant himself has just described as “nonsense.” Netanyahu has accused him in response of “adopting the anti-Israeli narrative.”

Hamas is not formally attending the meeting, but both Israelis and Americans admit that it will hardly affect their performance, since Qatar and Egypt will pass on the messages. Any agreement, obviously, will need the green light from its new leader, Yahia Sinwar, who is probably hiding in some tunnel in Gaza and who passes the messages to a handful of people he trusts the most. It is up to a group of people gathered in Doha these days to avoid a catastrophic scenario and, above all, to reach the next round number.