Four Italians have left the Gaza Strip and are well, according to information released by the Foreign Ministry. The four Italians, volunteers from international NGOs, one of whom has a Palestinian wife, were already located at the UNRWA base in Rafah in recent weeks. Now they have crossed the border and are in Egyptassisted by staff from the Italian Embassy in Cairo, as reported in a note from the Farnesina.

“I am happy to confirm that a first group of Italians who intended to leave Gaza has left the Strip”, declared the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. “I have just spoken with my compatriots and with the embassy official in Cairo who is assisting them. They are all fine”, added the deputy prime minister. “We continue to work now for the other Italians and relatives who are still in the Strip. We plan to get them out with the next openings, scheduled for tomorrow and for the next few days.”

The operation, made very complex by the situation on the ground and the difficulty in communications, was completed thanks to the combined action of the Embassy in Tel Aviv, the Consulate General in Jerusalem and the Embassy in Cairo, with the coordination of Crisis Unit and the decisive contribution of our intelligence. The Embassy in Cairo, present on the Egyptian side of Rafah, will follow the subsequent transfer of the 5, explains the note, referring to the four Italians and the Palestinian wife of one of them.

In addition to the Italians, around 450 people left Gaza this morning reaching Egypt through the Rafah crossing, following the agreement reached between Israeli and Egyptian authorities. The group is largely made up of international citizens, as well as people with dual citizenship and Palestinians in serious health conditions, who will be treated in Egyptian hospitals.