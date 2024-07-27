The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said the Israeli attack on a school in the Gaza Strip left 30 people dead. According to a previous report, the victims, including women and children, were “at least 24”.

“The attack on the Khadija school, which housed a field medical unit, in the Deir el-Balah area, recently resulted in 30 deaths and more than 100 injuries,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. The Israeli military previously said it carried out the attack on the school to target alleged “terrorists” operating there. The Netanyahu government said the school was being used to launch attacks on troops and as a weapons depot, and that it had warned civilians before the attack.



Gaza, new Israeli raid on a school. “At least 29 dead, there are also children” in the cat’s July 10, 2024

The witness

Walls collapsed and debris was scattered across the schoolyard, where cars were damaged. Another woman, Ibtihal Ahmed, told Reuters she was sitting in a neighbor’s tent when she heard loud bangs. “I started running, my daughter was on one side and I was on the other, I saw people running towards the scene of the accident. The people sheltering in Khadija’s school are all injured, they are innocent and this should not happen to them,” she said.

In previous similar attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, the Israeli military has accused the Islamic militant group Hamas of endangering civilians, accusing it of operating as cover in densely populated neighborhoods, schools and hospitals. Hamas denies this.

Gaza, Fierce Battle Inside a School Seen by Bodycams of Hamas Militiamen and Israeli Soldiers



The numbers of war

According to Gaza health authorities, who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in the enclave since the start of the war. Israeli officials estimate that about 14,000 fighters from militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been killed or taken prisoner. According to Israeli figures, about 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the October 7 raid in southern Israel.