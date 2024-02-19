“An immediate humanitarian pause for a lasting ceasefire and the unconditional release of the hostages”

Twenty-six EU states have agreed on a joint statement on the situation a Gaza which requires “a immediate humanitarian pause for a lasting ceasefire and the unconditional release of the hostages” and the hypothesis of a military operation in Rafah is rejected. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, at the end of the Foreign Affairs Council. L'Hungary – as far as we know – it is the country that has not so far complied with the requests.

