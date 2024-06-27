TOAt least 21 underage cancer patients managed to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday, for the first time through the Kerem Shalom crossing, connecting Gaza and Israel to the south, in an operation coordinated with the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the Ministry of Health of the devastated Palestinian enclave, the 21 are just “a drop in the ocean” of patients, not just cancer patients, who need treatment abroad.

In addition to the 20 minors, and their companions, others 68 sick and injured children managed to enter Egypt in thirteen ambulances bound for Beir al Abd hospital in the north of the peninsula, where they will receive treatment, in some cases also for burns.

“This activity is part of the numerous efforts carried out since the beginning of the war, in accordance with the policy of the Security Cabinet and in cooperation with UN agencies, to enable and alleviate the operation of medical facilities in the Strip of Gaza,” Cogat, the Israeli military body that controls civil affairs in the occupied territories, said in a statement.

Palestinian children suffering from malnutrition or chronic diseases such as cancer wait with their families at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza City, the only oncology hospital in the Strip, stopped operating due to a lack of fuel in early November, leaving some 10,000 cancer patients throughout the enclave without the possibility of treatment.

When this happened, Turkey announced that it could receive up to 1,000 cancer patients, while the United Arab Emirates promised to care for the same number, as well as another thousand injured children.

Before May, most patients who needed to leave the enclave for medical reasons did so through the Rafah crossing, which borders Egypt and is the only one not under Israeli control, which was closed after operations began. Israelis in the town.

Some 25,000 people need to be transferred out of the Strip for treatment and dozens of patients have died while waiting to be evacuated.

Since the war began, and until Israel took control of the Rafah crossing, more than 2,600 patients had been evacuated, including 1,700 wounded and 900 sick, according to data from the Strip’s Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas.

Gazan health authorities estimate that some 25,000 people still need to be transferred out of the Strip to receive treatment.and that dozens of patients have died while waiting to be evacuated.

The entry of the forces into the area, the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip, was widely criticised by the international community, as it was home to more than a million war-displaced people who had to flee again when the fighting began.

Besides, The closure of the Rafah border crossing has further limited the amount of humanitarian aid entering the enclave, where the majority of the population depends on these shipments to survive.

Israel has mobilized a large number of tanks near Rafah. Photo:Getty Images

The Israeli army, for its part, claims to have found more than twenty tunnels towards the border with Egypt through which Hamas managed to transport weapons to the enclave.

The Palestinian group has accused Israeli authorities of wanting to replace the Rafah crossing with a new border crossing in the south, which would mean that all entrances to the territory would be under Israeli control.