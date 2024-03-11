Abu Dan, who is from the central Gaza Strip, is one of tens of thousands who were injured in the war that has been going on in Gaza for months, and among the thousands who are waiting for an opportunity to leave the Strip for treatment abroad.

However, accusations by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip against Israel of deliberately obstructing the exit of thousands of injured and sick people in need of treatment abroad continue, while hospitals are subjected to repeated attacks, which reduces their opportunities for treatment at home as well.

About 12,000 war-injured and sick people are waiting in long lines to obtain an Israeli permit to travel through the Rafah crossing.

Due to the war that has been going on in the Gaza Strip for months, more than 70,000 residents of the Strip were injured, varying between serious and moderate, while cases of amputations were recorded, in addition to the killing of more than 31,000 Palestinians.

Injured people, patients, and officials in the Gaza Strip give Sky News Arabia a picture of the condition of those wishing to travel for treatment, and what they say are the obstacles that Israel places to hinder them, and the consequences of that.

The Rafah crossing connects Gaza to the outside world through the Egyptian gate, and Hamas has controlled its administration from the Palestinian side since 2007, and the Palestinian Authority has had no role in it since then.

Delayed treatment abroad

Abu Dan tells Sky News Arabia that he has been waiting for months for Israeli approval to travel abroad to receive treatment, after he was seriously injured in the Israeli bombing.

Abu Dan explains that the delay in transferring him abroad caused his feet to be amputated, because “the medical standards provided in Gaza’s hospitals do not meet the minimum level of primary care, especially with the weakness of medical capabilities.”

According to the Palestinian man, he is still awaiting approval for his travel, especially since “the doctors confirmed my urgent need to travel, and I fear that delaying this will cause my death, because the amputations were not performed in a medically appropriate manner.”

On March 5, the World Health Organization called for the removal of 8,000 sick and injured people from the Gaza Strip.

In statements made to journalists by the organization’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Peppercorn, via video: “Among them are about 6,000 whose injuries are related to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, including those with multiple injuries and burns, or whose limbs were amputated, while the rest are sick,” indicating that Before the war, 50 to 100 patients were transferred daily from Gaza to Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, about half of whom were cancer patients.

Futile mechanism

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Al-Qudra, describes the mechanism used for leaving the wounded and sick from the Rafah crossing to receive treatment abroad as “futile and incompatible with the huge number of these groups and the risks that threaten their lives.”

According to the capacity estimate, 12,000 infected people need to travel urgently, in addition to 10,000 cancer patients who are at risk of death due to not receiving treatment since the outbreak of the war, which put several major hospitals out of service.

The official gives an example of what is evidenced that Israel is obstructing the exit of the sick and injured, saying: “We sent medical referrals for the wounded and sick to the Israeli side, but approvals for travel reach about 25 per day, and they include names that died while waiting to travel.”

The spokesman for the Hamas Crossings and Borders Authority in Gaza, Hisham Adwan, joins those who accuse Israel of deliberately delaying the travel of thousands of people seeking treatment abroad, and says: “According to the established mechanism, we send lists of the names of the sick and wounded who need treatment, and the names are accepted or rejected by the side.” “Israelis, even though they all need quick and urgent operations that are not available in Gaza hospitals.”

According to Adwan: “We observed many deaths due to the long wait, and the crossing was subjected to Israeli bombing more than once,” pointing out that “the Palestinian side does not interfere in the mechanism of the crossing.”

Last February, Israeli media revealed a plan drawn up by the government to transfer the operation of the Rafah land crossing to the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing, located east of the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, which was rejected by the Palestinians.

Commenting on this, Adwan stressed that “the Palestinian side is working to overcome obstacles related to the mechanism of the crossing, allowing the freedom of movement of individuals and the entry of aid, but it is not possible to accept any plan that affects the work of the crossing, which is essentially Palestinian-Egyptian.”