Reports indicated that 12 people were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a warehouse housing displaced people in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, 10 people were killed in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip, and others were injured when the Israeli warplanes bombed the tents of the displaced.

Local sources said that Israeli aircraft launched 3 raids on the vicinity of the southern entrance to the town of Al-Zawaida.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, a citizen was killed and others were injured, after the occupation bombed a house in the neighborhood. A child was also injured as a result of gunfire targeting the tents of the displaced near the Hamad residential city, northwest of Khan Yunis, while a number of citizens were injured in the bombing of a house near the European Hospital, east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes launched a raid on Salah al-Din Street, the main street between all areas of the Gaza Strip, in the eastern line area of ​​Khan Yunis, while the occupation army blew up residential buildings in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air since October 7, 2023, which has led to the killing of more than 40,005 citizens and the injury of 92,401 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them.