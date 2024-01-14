images from the drone

One hundred days after the Hamas attack on Israel, on October 7, 2023, tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed in the counteroffensive unleashed by the Israeli government. Aerial drone footage from Reuters shows the extent of destruction in Gaza. On October 7, Hamas militants devastated southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 people hostage. Israel responded by destroying large areas of Gaza in an attempt to wipe out Hamas. A total of 23,843 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks.



