I went to the premiere from the series Cristobal Balenciaga in Callao cinemas. Unfortunately, I arrived late to the red carpet because of the laziness that shaving sometimes causes and afterwards I regretted not having congratulated Alberto San Juan for mastering his interpretation of a man who we know that, in his permanence as a global fashion reference, has passed from dressing conservative queens like Fabiola from Belgium to clothes, with her last name turned into a logo, being worn by kings of reggaeton and rap like Rauw Alejandro and Omar Montes.

That is also why this series is recommended and is probably what prompted Disney+ to produce it. It is possible that we needed to know more about Balenciaga to move away from that portrait reproduced a thousand times that he was a sexless architect, a master engineer of the evocative power of the fabric. Mysterious, always wrapped in that veil of censorship called discretion. And to prove that, despite so much sacramental worship around him, his work can overcome clichés stitched together for decades.

The script has managed to offer us Balenciaga as a man not repressed in his sexuality, but discreet in his notoriety; I assume that free homosexual men of his generation would have that behavior. It is a real goal for the scriptwriters because years ago, when vanity fair He commissioned me to write an article about Balenciaga and I ran into Wladzio D'Attainville, his sentimental and creative partner in Paris. I also ran into a wall from the foundation that managed the Balenciaga Museum: “We don't want to see our genius with another connection.” “Don't let it be your passion for fashion,” they warned me.

Balenciaga was hermetic, this is corroborated by the Disney+ series. But so is the view towards his homosexuality that his heirs monitor. Someone once explained to me that Lorca was not considered homosexual for a long time and I think it is that type of closet in which our illustrious gays of yesteryear are still locked away.

Actor Alberto San Juan at the premiere of 'Balenciaga' on January 16 in Madrid. Borja B. Hojas (Getty Images for Disney+)

Happily, the premiere of this series catches us with a new openly gay French prime minister. And it is contemporary with another series with a gay theme, Travel Companions, which shows a couple of men who worked in the US Administration during McCarthyism, one of the most opprobrious stages of American democracy. McCarthy persecuted communists, pointing them out as traitors to the United States. And also homosexuals accusing them of deviant behavior, another danger to the integrity of the nation.. Fellow Travelers It offers more sex and melodrama than Balenciaga and allows itself to reflect homosexuality as a dramatic component, whether persecuted or repressed, while exposing how this tragic component conditioned the talent, bravery and survival of these men.

Once the screening was over, I walked down Gran Vía looking for a MacDonald's. When I found out about the Urdangarin-Borbón divorce, I decided to order fries to celebrate. There I shared a table with a couple of stylists who came from the same premiere. She dressed very “opening night” and he, a fantasy more typical for the Benidorm Fest (something they were obsessed with because they had three celebrities what to wear at that festival). With mercury-colored tights and an almost XL coat-cape. Moving his hands he showed displeasure with the series. “It bothers me about the biopics May they always leave the biographer in the category of God. He didn't make mistakes, he didn't screw up or he didn't screw up at all,” he said. She refuted: “It is a series, not a biopic, and the clothes continue to amaze me.” But the best was yet to come. “How boring with the suffering that gays of yesteryear went through, darling! “Everyone has a hard time, whether you are queer or sexist,” he said. He seemed light to me, but with a good point. I thought about divorced people and that that is the true lesson: adapt to the times, let fashion and life flow.

