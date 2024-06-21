Torre Annunziata, the mayoral candidate Carmine Alfano withdraws after the shocking sentences

Carmine Alfano he decided to retreat from the ballot to become mayor of Torre Annunziata (Naples). The centre-right candidate had ended up in a storm in recent days for a shocking statement of his: “The rich people burn in the crematorium ovens“. After the political earthquake triggered by this sentence came the choice to take a step back: “Don’t vote for me“, Alfano said in a press conference in which he announced his desire to get out of the challenge. In recent days, L’Espresso had released some recordings during the dialogues between the head doctor and the urology interns at the University of Salerno during which Alfano would have used derogatory and harsh terms.

Recordings that also cost him his revocation of the professorship from the University of Salerno. Yesterday afternoon Alfano called a press conference in which he announced his decision to retreat definitively from the ballot. Therefore, only the centre-left candidate Corrado remains in the running Cuccurullowhile waiting for the vote on June 23-24, it is already virtually new mayor of Torre Annunziata.