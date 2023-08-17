The book by General Roberto Vannacci, former head of the Folgore paratroopers and now head of the Military Geographical Institute, “The world upside down”, is making people talk and not a little. In a few days, the self-produced volume shot up to third place in the Amazon book sales ranking. But the reason for the controversy is not this, but what is written inside.

In the book, the officer reviews what in his opinion are the afflictions of society, from the “squatters of the houses who prevail over their legitimate owners – reads the back cover -; when more is spent on an irregular immigrant than on a compatriot’s minimum pension; when the extreme defense against the offender who enters your home is put on trial; when we are forced to adopt the most stringent and costly anti-pollution measures, but the producers of almost all climate-altering gases don’t care and they prosper”.

Vannacci’s heavy j’accuse is also directed against homosexuals, to whom Vannacci reserves the jab “you are not normal, deal with it!”, and anyone who could represent an attack on the concept of “Family”, deliberately written with the “f capitalized. “Cities are transformed into places for wealthy and alternative singles as workers, workers and families are forced to abandon them; when calling yourself a father or mother becomes discriminatory, uncomfortable and exclusive because it clashes with those who are not fathers or mothers; when the adoption of ever more disparate rights is loudly praised without foreseeing an equally dense array of duties; when you no longer know how to call a black person because any adjective referring to the very evident and obvious color of his skin is considered an offense. Many call this condition Civilization and Progress. Here, this book is dedicated to all the others!”. The 357-page book can be purchased with the Culture Bonus and the Teacher’s Card Bonus.

“‘The world on the contrary’ provocatively wants to represent the state of mind of all those who, like me, perceive in everyday events a dissonant and annoying general trend that differs widely from what we perceive as common feeling – explains Vannacci in the presentation of the book – as logic and rationality. ‘What’s wrong? It happens to everyone, and often’ – you say. But the anomalous circumstance is represented by the fact that this unpleasant feeling of inadequacy is not limited to the occurrence of specific and circumscribed events of our life, to resonant facts however limited, but pervades our existence to the point of making us feel out of place, out of place and even out of time. Aliens who wander in the present having the impression of not being able to change their daily lives and who live in an environment governed by habits, laws and principles that are very different from those we were used to”.

“Just open that five-throw security lock that a minority of delinquents have forced us to mount on our front door to enter a city where another minority of rude graffiti artists smear walls and monuments, hoping then not to run into a demonstration by another minority which, to fight against a prophesied climatic apocalypse and against the measures already taken and established by the majority, blocks traffic and creates discomfort for the entire community. The debates speak only of rights, above all of minorities: of those who claim they cannot find work, and must be supported by the multitude who have worked hard to find it; of those who cannot biologically have children, but expect them; of those who don’t have a home, and therefore occupy it illegally; of those who steal in the subway, but claim the right to privacy”.

In the past few hours, the Army has distanced itself from the contents of the self-produced book by Division General Roberto Vannacci. This was officially communicated by the Army General Staff in a note. “Regarding the news published today in some press organs, relating to the content of the self-produced book by Division General Roberto Vannacci, the Armed Forces distances itself from the completely personal considerations (as specified in the text) expressed by the Officer. It should be noted that the Army was not aware of the contents expressed in it and that the same had never been subjected to any authorization and evaluation by the military leaders. In this sense, the Army reserves the right to take any useful measure to protect its image”.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also intervened on the matter: “Do not use the personal rantings of a General in service to argue with the Defense and the Armed Forces. General Vannacci has expressed opinions that discredit the Army, the Defense and the Constitution”.