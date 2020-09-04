To be the first official game of the year is to be happy. Tie in Germany It is a prestigious draw and it also came as they like these things the most, with a goal in the last gasp after a meeting in which we had a difficult time. Idle football for both teams, reunited in a hurry, all recently returned from the short summer and with notable absences in both cases. But after all, the thing in front was Germany, fast in the attacks and with great forwards. Gave a lot of work to From Gea, he made a convincing game, with plenty of good saves. The goal of Werner It caught him covered. It was final.

Our Selection it had a lot of news and not all of them worked. Of course, I saw her distant from those first teams of Luis Enrique, with Ceballos and Fabian of turbines. Ceballos I was not there and Fabian, you could already see him in the Naples, he does not walk like then. So Spain he made a gray game, although with the merit of not conforming, so he saved the best for last. He did not admit the idea of ​​defeat, that was his merit. Before the draw ‘in extremis’ there had already been a goal from Ansu Fati, canceled due to prior lack of Sergio Ramos on a hanging ball. The tie, the work of Gayà rectifying an auction of Rodrigo, rewarded persistence.

It is not a game to show off, as it is none in which your best player has been the goalkeeper, but the result does work for it. A good start in this new League of Nations that brings the novelty of four per group (ours is completed Ukraine and Switzerland) and not three as in the first edition. The first will go to the semifinals and the fourth will be downgraded. I like this competition, although the fans have welcomed it with surprise. I like it because it stratifies the categories and eliminates so much useless match from the qualifying phases to Eurocup or World. Here, even bland parties like last night leave chicha.