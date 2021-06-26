Good morning Blaugrana!

Barça is attentive to the market in case Alba comes out, Inter and Junior want him. Gayà would be Jordi’s replacement, while Marcos Alonso is valued as Junior’s replacement. Operation exit: there are 32 players and in 2 weeks the preseason begins. pic.twitter.com/LkAMkR4ALr

– Estadi Johan (@EstadiJohan) June 26, 2021