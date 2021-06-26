The departure of Jordi Alba from Barcelona is closer than ever. That does not mean that it is done far from it, but it is the first time that the rumors about his departure seem to have more truth than, well that, simple rumors. Jordi is already 32 years old and Barça must go looking for a younger replacement with a similar profile.
The only name that the board of directors has found that fits that description perfectly is that of José Luis Gayà. On the left side of Valencia he has a contract until 2023, but if the player himself decides not to renew that would force the Che team to get rid of him this summer or very late next.
Gayà has been associated with Barcelona in the transfer market for several years, but Jordi Alba’s good level somehow prevented him from giving too much credit to this rumor.
From within the directive it seems that there is some discontent with the attitude and forms of the Barça side. According to some members of the staff and coaching staff, Jordi is a controversial player who creates discomfort within the group, and who will end up leaving the Culé entity sooner rather than later.
The final stretch of the season of the Catalan side made us remember that Jordi Alba from 2016 who met Messi without even raising his head. One knew where the other was at all times and that society has been one of the ones that has allowed Barça to score the most goals.
In the Spanish team, both players are sharing a dressing room. In this case Jordi Alba has taken a place in the starting eleven despite the fact that he has never been Luis Enrique’s favorite player, indeed, when the Asturian coach directed Barça, rumors arose that their relationship was not adequate. .
It is very likely that this summer or the next Gayà will leave Valencia and Barça is one of the best positioned. We will see what happens in the future.
