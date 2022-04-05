Jose Luis Gaya (Pedreguer, 1995) is the sixth left back with the highest market value in the world. This is indicated by the portal Transfermarktwhich gives a market price of 40 million. Gayà is the first Spaniard in the ranking, which is led by the Bayern Munich defender Daviswho at 21 has a market value of 70 million.

The Valencia captain, whose negotiation to renew is on hold until the end of this season, is equal in the ranking of the Top-10 left-backs with the most market value with the PSG footballer Mendes (19 years old). The ranking is made up of: Davis (Bayern Munich, Robertson (Liverpool), Mendy (Real Madrid), Hernandez (Milan), Shaw (Manchester Utd), Gaya (Valencia), Mendes (PSG), chilwell (Chelsea), warrior (Dortmund) and Tierney (Arsenal).

Gayà, in this way, It is with Guerrero the only side on the list that contract ends in 2023, which makes them listed pieces on the market unless their respective clubs extend their links soon. Thus, with the nuance of mends, what is it on loan at PSG by Sporting Lisbon until June 30 but has a contract with the Portuguese club until 2025, and Shaw’s, which also ends in 2023 but has one more optional year under contract in favor of United, the rest ends in 2025 (Davies , Mendy and Chilwell) and even 2026, like Robertson, Theo Hernández and Tierney.

Gaya is by far the Spanish left back with more market value today. Precisely that position is one of the most competitive for Luis Enrique’s list, who has a lot to choose from. In this sense, according to the parameters of Transfermarkt, the second side with the most value is Sergio Reguilon (28 million). They follow: cucurella (twenty), Grimaldo (twenty), stone (17), Johnny Otto (fifteen), Mark Alonso (fifteen), Alex Moreno (12), Juan Bernat (12 and Jordi Alba (12).

Valencia presented weeks ago a renewal offer to José Luis Gayà, also to Carlos Soler. But the captain informed his representative agency, Toldrá Consulting, that his contract is valid until 2023 and he preferred to focus solely on the competitive course of the season and at the end of it he would listen in depth to Valencia’s proposal.