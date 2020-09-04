

Gayà has saved a historical streak of the ‘Red’. With a 1-1 draw in Germany, the National Team reaches an incredible 41 consecutive games scoring, including friendlies. The best streak in its history and the best in force. No national team accumulates a similar record. Something normal, since only three teams in history have managed to exceed this amount.

As reported Mr. Chip, Hungary accumulated 66 games consecutive marks between 1949 and 1957. The second best mark remains owned by England, when he always scored in 52 games from 1884 to 1901. Complete the podium Italy (43 between 1931 and 1937), followed by Congo (40, 1976-85), followed by Spain. Gone are the Congo (40, 1976-85) and germany (39, 1942-52), curiously, was surpassed by the ‘Red’ in November of last year. Data from another era and that the National Team has managed, with the fruit of its work, to almost reach.

All this journey began at Euro 2016. That day, Spain were eliminated after failing to overcome Gianluigi Buffon (0-2). It was on June 27, 2016 and since then, starting with a 2-0 win against Belgium, the national team has always celebrated one goal. Despite resounding failures, such as the elimination of the World Cup against Russia on penalties, the Selection had always found a loophole to collect the ball from the rival goal.

It should be added that Of the 40 duels prior to the one played against Germany, Luis Enrique’s men (credits also to Lopetegui, Hierro and Robert Moreno) had won 27, drew 11 and only yielded twice, this being the third defeat. Some extraordinary records that suggest that, at the Eurocup, the national team will once again give their chest.

Also, they have scored 116 goals (slightly less than three per encounter). They stand out, for example, the thrashes to Liechtenstein (0-8), to Croatia (6-0), to Argentina (6-1), the recent a malt (7-0) or Costa Rica (5-0). However, Luis Enrique’s are followed (and will continue) demanding to show effectiveness in decisive duels, as in today’s meeting.