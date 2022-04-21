Jose Gaya (Pedreguer, 1995) faces his second Cup final this Saturday, the first as captain of Valencia. The last Valencian who lifted a title with the bracelet was David Albelda (2004 European Super Cup), although Gayà did not think at that time, much less about his future. He only does it on how the game will unfold and how to beat Betis.

Is the final a clash of styles?

It can look like this, because Betis likes to have the ball a lot and we need it less to create danger. But be careful, Betis also likes to play long. With Borja (Iglesias) and William (Jose) they look for the back quite a lot. Already in the game we played there in the Liga Bravo, I always played long and the goals actually came from the back. It is true that later, in the second play, is when they try to associate themselves more and there they have quality. But this year’s Betis is not a team that always comes from behind, they play more than it seems long. We’ll see what game we’re going to find.

Valencia’s script seems to be more written and based on intensity.

Intensity is something that today in football is not negotiated. We have to find the balance that we have lacked in some games. We must be intense at the back, but without forgetting to attack, otherwise the match will be very difficult. We have to threaten Betis.

Do you see any favourites?

It’s a final. There the forces and factors are equal. Because of the season they are doing, I sincerely understand that Betis starts as favourites. But history says that Valencia has more experience in titles, that three years ago we won the Cup, and we are going to try to make that count as well.

FOOTBALL 21/22 José Gayà.

DAVID GONZALEZ (JOURNAL AS)



What memory do you have left of that Cup they won in 2019?

The one that caught my attention the most was going out to warm up and seeing the entire stand on the Valencia side full and the Barcelona side empty. There I had the feeling that we won it.

But this time the fans that are less used to winning are those of Betis…

Yes, I know. They have not won a title for a long time. I take your dream for granted. But at Valencia you never know when you’re going to play a final again, that’s why we’re going to experience it the same way.

What does it mean for you to face it as captain?

I understand that the bracelet gives you more responsibility, but I honestly don’t wear it. Or not in a negative way. I take responsibility, of course, but not as pressure. I am going to enjoy the final, as I did in 2019. These are moments that you do not know if you will live again, that is why you have to enjoy the finals as if it were the first and the last.

But do you really get to enjoy it?

Yes, a lot. And in the field much more. On the pitch you forget everything, you focus on the game, on what you have to do, the pressure takes a backseat and you have fun doing what you like the most, which is playing football.

“I’m not thinking about my future, I’m just thinking about the final, then we’ll see”

In general terms, a fan does not face any League match in the same way as a final. He changes his routines, his nerves, his preparations… how does a footballer change?

I would tell you in the form of having to stimulate you. We are professionals and you try to approach every game the same, but obviously it is not the same. In other types of matches they have to know how to stipulate for yourself, in a final no, on Saturday I’ll tell you that we won’t need it. Unlike. What you have to do in a final is know how to calm down, come out relaxed, because if you go all out… it can take its toll on you physically and mentally.

Have you thought that you would be the one to lift the Cup?

Not for the moment.

Because of superstition?

I don’t like to think about moments that just don’t come. One thing is that I am convinced that it will arrive, which I am, but I visualize more moments that may occur in the game. The rest I will enjoy when it arrives.

Only you, and more a player involved as is your case, know what has happened these last two years, what does this final mean for the locker room?

Much. It means a lot to be able to play a final again. But a lot, really. It is something that makes it worthwhile. After some bad years, which have only been two, but it seems like there have been ten or more, we have the opportunity to win another title and it would be something historic, because I don’t think Valencia has ever won the Cup so often.

The Cup has been an oasis…

It’s been a weird year, really. We started like a shot, then we went down, at Christmas we were able to get fourth, then in January we fell… we lacked being more consistent.

There was a lot of talk about his crestfallen image on the bench after the defeat at Mestalla against Barcelona, ​​now that I have him in front of me, what was he thinking?

In nothing that people said or what people imagined about the future. It was a gesture of rage, because I knew I was in pain and the semi-final against Athletic was very close. It was nothing unusual in relation to what people speculated.

Can the result of this final influence your decision to renew or not?

I’m not thinking about my future, really. I’m thinking only of the final. The only thing that interests me now is Saturday’s game, which I get to in good shape, after several weeks of training and with a competitive rhythm. Then we’ll see.

Any promise if they win?

Yes, we have one, but first we have to win.