If they win, it will be the one who lifts the Cup, have you thought about the moment?

Raising the Cup would be incredible, not even in the best dream could I have imagined it.

Are you worried about refereeing?

We don’t have to go in and say anything. I spoke what I thought and I am sure that the referee will whistle what he will see. We are here to help you.

Do you think that playing Europe with one card is greater pressure?

In the previous Cup we came with the homework done in the League, we were in the Champions League. Now in the League we are not as we would like, but that pressure does not have to affect us. We played the whole season in this final, but that’s good pressure, blessed pressure. It would give us a title.

Does it bother you that the favorite poster has been put on Betis?

In the end they say that Betis is the favourite, I don’t know who says it. We know that in a final the forces are even, we are a great team. Several players have already lifted a Cup in 2019 when Barcelona was the favourite. It does not bother me at all. We will try to counteract their best players, which are several, and take advantage of our strengths.

Do you know how to beat Betis?

Yes of course. Betis can be beaten by pressing high or making a low block. We’ll see that. We already have the plan.

Has the dressing room bothered you Pellegrini’s latest statements regarding your free-kick game?

It has come to us, of course. I think they are statements that do not make any sense. You have to play the game and from there let it be talked about. But there is no point in talking about something that has not happened. If we win tomorrow it will be because we are an unsportsmanlike team and if Betis wins it will be because they play well.

What message does he convey to his colleagues?

I have to convey to them that they are calm, that they enjoy themselves, that reaching a final is something to be proud of, that Valencia wants to experience it. It’s what I think. In 2019 I tried to enjoy that final and we were able to win it. You have to enjoy and the pressure that does not influence. A final we do not know when we will live it again.

What is the last thing they said to you at home?

Enjoy this moment. I know we don’t know if we’re going to be able to enjoy another final with this team. It is a unique opportunity.