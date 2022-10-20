Pep Claramunt climbs the steps that separate the changing room tunnel from the meadow of the old Mestalla, behind him Ricardo Arias and seconds later Fernando Gómez. Three historical, three captains, three legends. Everyone reflects on the meaning of wearing the bracelet of the senyera with the Valencia CF shield next to his heart, in the video with which the club yesterday announced the renewal of José Luis Gayà until 2027. “It is the illusion of any child when he plays football,” says Claramunt, captain of the team between mid from the 1960s and early 1970s. “There are many things, not just a piece of cloth; it entails much more responsibility than it seems”, says Ricardo Arias, who wore the bracelet from the mid-1980s until his retirement in 1992. “For a Valencian player it means the most”, adds Fernando, captain in the 1990s. The three of them pass the bracelet around until Fernando puts it on Gayà, the last one to appear on the scene. “For a lifetime. I am José Luis Gayà and Mestalla is my home”, says the side from Pedreguer to close the video.

The last captain of Valencia has renewed his contract with the Mestalla club until 2027. It ended in June 2023 and the objective of the club, after trying to sell it unsuccessfully this summer due to its economic crisis, was to shield it before the World Cup in Qatar. The new link is for five seasons, but it is activated immediately for this course, so the agreement will end on June 30, 2027. By then, the player, who arrived in Paterna at the age of 11, will be 32. His path is to become a One Club Man like the historical Puchades, Claramunt or Arias; all three have a canvas on the Mestalla façade. The one from Gayà hopes to hang in the new stadium when the southpaw hang up the boots The club, which boasted this Wednesday of renewing its banner with the hashtag #DeCapitánaLeyenda on social networks, has had it for sale in the last two transfer windows. Peter Lim, the entity’s largest shareholder, did not mind getting rid of a committed guy like Gayà. To balance numbers, Lim needed to transfer this summer to several of the most important assets of his locker room: Guedes, Gayà or Carlos Soler; any of them. It did not matter.

“Jesús Vázquez is going to be our left back next year,” former president Anil Murthy said at a meeting with city businessmen before he was fired. Hours after this conversation was revealed, Murthy traveled to Barcelona with Joey Lim, the executive director, also dismissed weeks later, to offer the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, the sale of Gayà and Carlos Soler. The intermediary was Jorge Mendes.

Finally, Gonçalo Guedes went to Wolverhampton and Carlos Soler to PSG. With them enough was collected. A buyer was not found for Gayà. His market was smaller. And the lefty from Pedreguer, who prioritized staying, has decided to forget the deliberate delay of the club in closing his renewal, and the attempt to sell him the last two summers to make money, and he has signed. His feeling has prevailed over his doubts regarding the drift of the club with Peter Lim ruling. “At that moment I had doubts, I didn’t like hearing what Murthy said, but the president is no longer here and I think that with Layhoon and Gattuso everything has been better organized,” the player said at a press conference.

The last offer came, curiously, after the market closed. Today, Meriton makes Gayà the highest paid player in the squad, offering him five seasons and maintaining his termination clause at 100 million euros. “We cannot be more proud to continue this path with him. Because of models like him, the captain’s torch can be kept for many years, ”said President Layhoon at the ceremony, who even spoke in Valencian.

“I believe in the project. In three years I have had the option of playing two finals. My ambition is to make the club bigger. We had to understand each other. It’s what I wanted”, insisted the winger, who made his first team debut at the age of 17 in a Cup tie in Llagostera in 2012.

