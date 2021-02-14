Jose Luis Gayà (Pedreguer, 1995) is the only footballer who has been in the dynamics of the first team -Jaume played in the reserve team- since the first day of Peter Lim, an owner who has turned Valencia into a coming and going of players (91 operations since January 2015, not including signings of young people like Koba or Yunus Musah). Curiously, Gayà could be the first big media sale of the Singaporean, but the winger refused in the summer of 2015 to listen to an offer from Real Madrid and renewed as che (“He was very young and wanted to continue,” he said during confinement to Movistar).

Gayà, che icon inside and off the field, he will wear the captain’s armband for the first time today at Real Madrid’s home. In the 21st century, only three Valencians carried the ‘Senyera’ on their forearm in Madrid’s fiefdom: Albelda, the one that more, Soldier (2) and once, the last to do it, Alcacer. Gayà represents the feeling of belonging to a club that lives in a social war between property and fans. In recent months, Gayà has done a master’s degree in responsibility and wardrobe management: delays in payroll, liquidation of references, attempt to flee from Gracia, revolt in Kondogbia and flirting with the descent.

Such context has not diminished his performance (4 assists). Gayà is the only international che for Spain. He is a regular of Luis Enrique despite how much the Asturian has to choose from (Alba, Reguilón, Bernat -injured- or Angeliño). Valencia, for all this, wants to renew him before the Eurocup and will offer you the best contract in the squad. Gayà, who is no longer so young, is in no rush to say ‘yes’. Has a contract until 2023 and the club lived better times. But Gayà, in turn, in his black-and-white subconscious, aspires to exceed 556 games with Fernando Gómez Colomer’s Valencia. Today he will play his 248.