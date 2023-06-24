Pride Milan: Schlein, “Lgbt rights regression is a danger”

The crowded Pride of Milan awakens “even more pride in continuing to fight for the full recognition of the rights of LGBTQ+ people. We are in danger of regression on rights, not only in Italy with this government, but also in Europe”. This is the alarm raised by the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, today in Milan to participate in the Pride. “Seeing squares so involved in the Pride wave is a reason for hope, for pride, for continuing to move forward,” she added. Then “we will continue to fight for egalitarian marriage, for the full recognition of the children of same-parent couples also in the light of these decisions that are raining down on these families, on their ties, especially on these children”. “We will continue to fight for adoptions. – he concludes -. Participation is even stronger, we will be there with our bodies to support and carry on this battle”.

Pride Milano: Arcigay, we are in an emergency for our rights

Today in Milan and other Italian cities is the first Pride since the government led by Giorgia Meloni took office. “It is certainly a year that has brought the emergency for LGBT rights and all minorities back into the news. This year more than ever we are reminded that Pride is a political act for our community and for all discriminated minorities. Today it is important to be here to testify that Milan and our community are there”. So Alice Redaelli, president of the Cig Arcigay Milano, speaking to reporters while awaiting the departure of the Milano Pride procession. On the chariot the banner “Every step is a revolution”. “The news – he adds, commenting on the recent decisions of the Milan court and the government line on the Gpa – gives us a worrying panorama for thousands of children who already exist in our country and who have the right to a peaceful life. The exploitation that is made by this government is ideological, 80% of heterosexual couples resort to the gpa, the fact that it is spoken of only in the lgbtq context means that perhaps the problem for these national forces is that there are two mothers and two fathers, not so much the practice in question”.

