Australia.- Love is in the air of all kinds. In a young penguin colony of sydneyAustralia, there are a large number of heterosexual couples, however, one is the exception, and it is a pair of same-sex penguins, who have captured everyone’s attention with their actions.

Within the same colony, there were also a rather irresponsible male and female couplebecause they stopped tending their nests and went swimming, which is why their future offspring got cold and ended up not hatching, however, they have begun to rescue themselves.

It turns out that the gay penguin coupleof names Sphen and Magicproved to be great, responsible and careful parents, because the eggs began to incubate And that’s how they began to adopt those who were abandoned, drawing the attention of those in charge of the Australian aquarium.

The pair of two males are already parentsas they have raised a couple of eggs and have become the favorites of the colony, since they have proven to be the best, even, that the heterosexual couples that have had their eggs.

The great love of penguins has been the subject of conversation and has generated an important debate, since there are those who, due to their religious beliefs and personal opinions, do not accept that they have become an important symbol of the country.

Despite the criticism that a same-sex penguin couple has raised an egg together and rescued it from not hatching, there are also many positive comments directed towards society and its error in judging people from the LGBT+ community.