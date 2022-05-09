Chinese-Canadian esports player Biofrost has come out as gay and criticized the industry for its lack of inclusion.

In a lengthy tweet from the League of Legends player, he explains the difficulties of coming out in the hostile world of esports and calls for change.

“I’m not making this announcement because I owe everyone the details of my personal life, but because I want there to be more awareness about the problems our community faces,” he wrote.

“On almost every team I’ve been on, I’ve heard homophobic comments from either my teammates or the staff and felt uncomfortable, even borderline afraid of possibly losing my job if I told the truth.

“I’m at a point in my life where I’ve accepted who I am, and it’s taken me a long time to get there.

“My story is not unique. The gaming industry is rampant with sexism, prejudice, and homophobia. I don’t believe there’s a quick fix, but it starts with us holding ourselves to a higher standard and treating everyone with dignity. We need to educate people in esports of proper conduct within the workplace.”

In a follow-up tweet he added: “I didn’t expect this amount of support and it makes me feel hopeful for the change that we can make in this community. I’m incredibly thankful for all of you.”

Biofrost competes as part of the Dignitas team.

Esports, sadly, is known for its abusive trash talk and lack of inclusion, which is why Biofrost’s comments have been praised for being brave.

Many responded to his tweet with words of support, including fellow League of Legends player Søren Bjerg, pro fighting game player sonic foxesports caster Isaac CB, and streamer and former League of Legends player double lift.

Women in particular face difficulties in esports, which has prompted the founding of programs such as Game Changers – an all-female esports program for Valorant players.