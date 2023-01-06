Gay kiss at “A place in the sun” unleashes indignant social reactions: “You upset the children”

A gay kiss during the soap opera “A place in the sun” sparked controversy. Briefly the facts: Sasà and Castrese, protagonists of the historical fiction set in Naplesthey share a kiss. Nothing particularly strange, except that viewers arise. On social networks, Rai is accused of “disturbing minors” after the episode aired on 2 January.

Users go wild. Some indulge in a lapidary “that sucks”, others bring up the Coronavirus, looking for singular connections (“Shame on you that you are unleashing the wrath of God! Wasn’t a virus and wars for the world enough for you?”). In short, we must take note of the fact that in 2023 a slice of the Italian population is still not ready for all types of love. And who knows for how long…

