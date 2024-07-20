The case

Insults, spitting, kicking and belting. A full-blown homophobic attack on two boys who were walking hand in hand. It happened in Rome, on Viale di Valle Fiorita, a short distance from the Eur Magliana metro stop. The Gay Center association reported the case, which dates back to last weekend, by sharing the video of the violence in the hope that the attackers can be traced. “Despite many witnesses, no one intervened”. The article by Marco Carta



00:52